abrdn’s Brian McBride to step down as Non-Executive Director

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) has announced that Brian McBride has advised that he will not seek re-election at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2023 and will stand down from that date as a Non-Executive Director and as a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Sir Douglas Flint, Chairman of abrdn plc, said: “On behalf of the Board and all my colleagues, I would like to thank Brian for his significant contribution to abrdn. He served on the Board, several subsidiary boards and the Remuneration Committee. We will all miss Brian’s insights and guidance. His direct experience of private market investments and consumer-facing businesses has brought significant value to our Board and Committee discussions. We wish him all the best as he pursues his many other interests”.

Following this change, the Board will comprise two executive directors, seven non-executive directors and the Chairman.