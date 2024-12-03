AbbVie Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.8% Upside Potential

AbbVie Inc. which can be found using ticker (ABBV) now have 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $240.00 and $165.00 with the average target price sitting at $204.48. Given that the stocks previous close was at $182.93 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The 50 day MA is $188.19 and the 200 day moving average is $179.04. The company has a market capitalization of 321.21B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $181.77 USD

The potential market cap would be $359,045,887,101 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 63.33, revenue per share of $31.40 and a 7.72% return on assets.

AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) is a diversified research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, commercialization and sale of medicines and therapies. It offers products in various therapeutic categories, including immunology products, which include Humira, Skyrizi and Rinvoq; oncology products, which include Imbruvica and Venclexta/Venclyxto; aesthetics products that include Botox Cosmetic, The Juvederm Collection of Fillers and others; neuroscience products, such as Botox Therapeutic, Vraylar, Duopa and Duodopa, and Ubrelvy; eye care products, which consists of Lumigan/Ganfort, Alphagan/Combigan and Restasis, and other key products, which include Mavyret/Maviret, Creon, Lupron, Linzess/Constella and Synthroid. Its products are sold to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from the AbbVie-owned distribution centers and public warehouses.