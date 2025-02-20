AbbVie Inc. Share Price Target ‘$204.90’, now 4.4% Upside Potential

AbbVie Inc. which can be found using ticker (ABBV) now have 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $239.00 and $165.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $204.90. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $196.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.4%. The day 50 moving average is $179.70 and the 200 moving average now moves to $180.58. The company has a market cap of 348.39B. The current share price for the company is: $197.35 USD

The potential market cap would be $363,739,803,113 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 82.57, revenue per share of $31.85 and a 8.26% return on assets.

AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) is a diversified research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, commercialization and sale of medicines and therapies. It offers products in various therapeutic categories, including immunology products, which include Humira, Skyrizi and Rinvoq; oncology products, which include Imbruvica and Venclexta/Venclyxto; aesthetics products that include Botox Cosmetic, The Juvederm Collection of Fillers and others; neuroscience products, such as Botox Therapeutic, Vraylar, Duopa and Duodopa, and Ubrelvy; eye care products, which consists of Lumigan/Ganfort, Alphagan/Combigan and Restasis, and other key products, which include Mavyret/Maviret, Creon, Lupron, Linzess/Constella and Synthroid. Its products are sold to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from the AbbVie-owned distribution centers and public warehouses.