Abbott Laboratories – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 4.1% Upside Potential

Abbott Laboratories with ticker code (ABT) have now 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $158.00 and $109.00 calculating the average target price we see $133.08. Now with the previous closing price of $127.86 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 4.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and the 200 day MA is $111.03. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 223.42B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $128.81 USD

The potential market cap would be $232,536,196,031 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.86, revenue per share of $23.68 and a 6.49% return on assets.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a diversified line of health care products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes gastroenterology products, women’s health products, cardiovascular and metabolic products, pain and central nervous system products and respiratory drugs and vaccines. Its Diagnostic Products segment includes core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion medicine; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrument systems; point of care systems; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products, and informatics and automation solutions. Its Nutritional Products segment includes various forms of infant formula and follow-on formula, adult and other pediatric nutritional products and others.