Abbott Laboratories – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 2.0% Upside Potential

Abbott Laboratories with ticker code (ABT) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $158.00 and $109.00 calculating the mean target price we have $133.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at $130.49 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 2.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $118.86 and the 200 day moving average is $112.26. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 228.58B. The stock price is currently at: $131.79 USD

The potential market cap would be $233,120,724,340 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.25, revenue per share of $23.68 and a 6.49% return on assets.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a diversified line of health care products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes gastroenterology products, women’s health products, cardiovascular and metabolic products, pain and central nervous system products and respiratory drugs and vaccines. Its Diagnostic Products segment includes core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion medicine; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrument systems; point of care systems; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products, and informatics and automation solutions. Its Nutritional Products segment includes various forms of infant formula and follow-on formula, adult and other pediatric nutritional products and others.