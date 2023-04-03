Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 45.3% Upside Potential

Aarons Holdings Company with ticker code (AAN) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 18 and 6.5 calculating the average target price we see $13.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at $9.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.3%. The 50 day MA is $12.71 and the 200 day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $307m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aarons.com

The potential market cap would be $447m based on the market consensus.

The Aaron’s Company provides lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions. It operates through Aaron’s Business and BrandsMart segments. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and other home products through company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platforms, including aarons.com and brandsmartusa.com. It also manufactures and supplies upholstered furniture. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aaron’s Company was founded in 1955 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.48% with the ex dividend date set at 15-3-2023 (DMY).