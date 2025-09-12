A Rare Moment for Gold

Gold has crossed a threshold that for decades looked untouchable. What was once remembered as the high-water mark of the 1980s has now been eclipsed, and investors are left weighing whether this marks a temporary spike or the beginning of something far more durable. At the heart of this moment is a convergence of forces rarely seen at the same time, creating a backdrop that places gold at the centre of portfolio debates once again.

The price now sits near $3,674 US per ounce, pushing beyond the inflation-adjusted equivalent of the January 1980 record of 850 dollars, which equates to roughly $3,590 today. This achievement is not just a matter of inflation catching up over four decades. It reflects slowing employment data, softer wage growth and signs of weakening consumer momentum in the United States, all while jobless claims trend higher.

Major institutions are shifting their outlooks accordingly. UBS has raised its gold price target to 3,800 dollars per ounce by the end of 2025, and further to 3,900 dollars by mid-2026. The bank highlights not only the prospect of Fed easing but also the likelihood of a weaker dollar and persistent inflationary pressures. Crucially, it sees ongoing central bank demand as a stabilising force, projecting purchases this year of around 900 to 950 tonnes, close to last year’s near-record levels.

