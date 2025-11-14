A new frontier for medical device trust and patient safety

As clinical environments become increasingly digital and interconnected, medical devices no longer operate in isolation. They link into hospital networks, share data across platforms, interface with cloud services and increasingly fall under regulatory scrutiny. That means the device manufacturers and healthcare providers face new challenges, including how to establish trust, how to manage devices through their lifecycle, and how to ensure compliance with evolving standards. Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform presents itself as a technology to address exactly these challenges in the realm of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT).

At a fundamental level the platform begins with device trust. Each device must be registered, authenticated and clearly identified before it transmits patient data or interfaces with clinical systems. Once that trust anchor is in place, KeyScaler automates credential issuance and lifecycle management so that as devices are deployed, maintained, updated or retired the identity and certificate infrastructure is managed at scale.

Connected devices are generating streams of sensitive patient information, system telemetry and operational metrics. Encryption, secure updates and policy‑driven access become mandatory. The KeyScaler platform emphasises end‑to‑end encryption, including the ability to manage data both at rest and in transit, and to enforce policies on how and when keys can be used.

