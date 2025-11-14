Follow us on:

A new frontier for medical device trust and patient safety

Tern plc

As clinical environments become increasingly digital and interconnected, medical devices no longer operate in isolation. They link into hospital networks, share data across platforms, interface with cloud services and increasingly fall under regulatory scrutiny. That means the device manufacturers and healthcare providers face new challenges, including how to establish trust, how to manage devices through their lifecycle, and how to ensure compliance with evolving standards. Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform presents itself as a technology to address exactly these challenges in the realm of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT).

At a fundamental level the platform begins with device trust. Each device must be registered, authenticated and clearly identified before it transmits patient data or interfaces with clinical systems. Once that trust anchor is in place, KeyScaler automates credential issuance and lifecycle management so that as devices are deployed, maintained, updated or retired the identity and certificate infrastructure is managed at scale.

Connected devices are generating streams of sensitive patient information, system telemetry and operational metrics. Encryption, secure updates and policy‑driven access become mandatory. The KeyScaler platform emphasises end‑to‑end encryption, including the ability to manage data both at rest and in transit, and to enforce policies on how and when keys can be used.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

Latest Company News

Tern plc

Tern Plc raises £151,000 through Open Offer to shareholders

Tern Plc has successfully raised approximately £151,000 before expenses through its Open Offer, issuing 30.2 million new ordinary shares at 0.50 pence each.
Tern plc

Tern Plc cuts Board pay and introduces shareholder distribution policy

Tern has announced a 50% reduction in fixed remuneration for its Board and executive management from 1 November 2025, expected to save around £153,000 annually. The company has also introduced a new policy linking management pay to investment exits and committed to distributing at least 50% of net proceeds from disposals over £1 million to shareholders, subject to reserves and regulatory requirements.
Tern plc

Tern Plc launches £642k Open Offer at 0.50p per share

Tern Plc has announced an Open Offer to raise up to £642,486 through the issue of 128.5 million new shares at 0.50p each, a 20% discount to the recent market price.
Tern Plc

Tern Plc delivers stronger interim results with reduced loss and portfolio growth

Tern Plc reported improved interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, with a 64% reduction in loss, disciplined cost control, and a new strategic investment in Sure Ventures plc. The company also strengthened portfolio support through successful fundraises.
Tern plc

Tern appoints Rob Stevens as adviser on shareholder relations

Tern Plc has appointed private shareholder Rob Stevens as an adviser to support investor communications and market engagement. He has been conditionally granted 1,000,000 share options at 1.70p, vesting over three years, subject to shareholder approval at a future general meeting.
Tern plc

Tern Plc raises £642,486 through underwritten Open Offer

Tern Plc’s underwritten Open Offer achieved a 43 per cent take‑up, with qualifying shareholders subscribing for 27,704,433 shares. CMC Markets UK plc, as underwriter, will take up the remaining 36,544,213 shares.

