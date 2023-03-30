3M Company – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 17.7% Upside Potential

3M Company which can be found using ticker (MMM) have now 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 210 and 100 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $119.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $101.74 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 17.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $110.36 and the 200 day MA is $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57,717m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.3m.com

The potential market cap would be $67,934m based on the market consensus.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.81% with the ex dividend date set at 16-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.28, revenue per share of 60.48 and a 7.48% return on assets.