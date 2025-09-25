3i Group highlights portfolio resilience and expands stake in Action

3i Group plc (LON:III) will be holding a Capital Markets Seminar via webcast today, involving presentations on the realisations of MPM and MAIT and investments in WaterWipes and OMS. In addition, Simon Borrows, our Chief Executive, will provide an update on the portfolio more broadly, the key elements of which are outlined below. The seminar will start at 10:00 and the joining details are provided at the end of this press release. The presentation materials and a recording of the webcast will also be made available on our website.

Portfolio performance

We have completed our September semi-annual portfolio company reviews for Private Equity and Infrastructure. Both portfolios are performing resiliently against a subdued macroeconomic environment.

Royal Sanders continues to perform well, and the broader Private Equity portfolio is showing improving momentum. Since the publication of our Q1 performance update at the end of July, we announced the sale of MAIT, one of our Private Equity portfolio companies, to a fund advised by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. Total gross proceeds to 3i from this sale are estimated to be c.£143 million, which represents a c.30% uplift to the 31 March 2025 valuation of MAIT, and result in a 2.7x multiple of invested capital and c.27% IRR.

Action continues to generate strong sales and EBITDA growth. Year-to-date sales (at 21 September 2025) of €10.9 billion are 18% ahead of the same period last year. Like-for-like sales growth (“LFL”) over the same period was 6.5%. LFL stood at 6.8% at the end of August 2025, driven by transaction growth in all countries. Weaker overall consumer spending in France and Germany has been a feature of YTD performance, with recent general strikes and unrest in France causing the reduction in LFL to 6.5%. Performance has benefited from good seasonal sales and strong trading from new and recently opened stores. We expect operating EBITDA for the 12 months to the end of P9 2025 to be circa €2,295 million, compared to €1,894 million at the end of September 2024, an increase of 21%. This LTM P9 2025 operating EBITDA figure is after a one-off expense of €26 million, relating principally to a payment to eligible Action employees in June 2025 to mark Action’s 3000th store opening. Cash generation has continued to be strong, with cash balances at 21 September 2025 at €758 million. Action has now added 207 net new stores in the year to date and remains on track to deliver or exceed 370 net new stores in 2025. Since the beginning of the year, Action has opened seven stores in Switzerland. Its first store in Romania, in the town of Pitești, was opened yesterday.

Purchase of additional Action shares

On 24 September 2025, 3i entered into an agreement with GIC to purchase a limited partnership interest representing 2.2% of Action equity in exchange for the issue of 19,916,225 new ordinary shares of 73 19/22 pence in 3i Group plc (the “Transaction”). 3i will apply for the listing and admission to trading of the new ordinary shares and the Transaction is expected to complete in the coming days, once those shares are admitted to the Closed-ended Investment Fund category of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. The Transaction shares are subject to a six-month lock-up period, subject to customary terms.

To register for the webcast, please visit https://www.3i.com/investor-relations/