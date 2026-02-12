Follow us on:

2026 healthcare conference: Signals for life sciences investors

Tern plc

The 2026 healthcare investment conference in San Francisco delivered a clear message to markets. Healthcare companies are being judged less on ambition and more on execution. Management teams across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology and health services presented strategies that prioritised operational clarity.

Artificial intelligence remained central to strategic discussions, but the focus has matured. Rather than broad claims about transformation, companies highlighted specific use cases with defined economic impact. The investment relevance lies in whether AI reduces development timelines, lowers trial costs, sharpens targeting or strengthens commercial productivity. Businesses that demonstrated integration of AI into core operations appeared better positioned to defend valuations and attract long term capital.

Mergers and acquisitions were also firmly back on the agenda. However, activity is becoming more selective. Larger organisations are targeting assets that address clear pipeline gaps or add differentiated capabilities.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

