Tern Plc secures extension on £120,000 loan balance

Tern Plc (LON:TERN), the investment company specialising in supporting high growth, early-stage, disruptive Internet of Things technology businesses, has announced that the repayment date of the loan facility agreement originally announced on 12 June 2023 has been extended, with the agreement of the Loan provider, to 11 September 2026. The Board considers that the extension gives the Company greater negotiating flexibility in relation to funding the future capital requirements of its investee companies. Since being entered into the Loan has been varied twice previously, as announced on 4 September 2024 and 15 September 2025.

The Company has agreed to make a payment of £38,432.88 to the Loan provider as a partial repayment of the outstanding Loan balance and accrued interest, plus a Loan extension fee of £6,000. Following these payments £120,000 will remain outstanding under the Loan and this amount, plus accrued interest at a rate of 1.00% per calendar month, will be repayable by the Company on or before 11 September 2026.

