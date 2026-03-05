Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tern Plc secures extension on £120,000 loan balance

Tern plc

Tern Plc (LON:TERN), the investment company specialising in supporting high growth, early-stage, disruptive Internet of Things technology businesses, has announced that the repayment date of the loan facility agreement originally announced on 12 June 2023 has been extended, with the agreement of the Loan provider, to 11 September 2026.  The Board considers that the extension gives the Company greater negotiating flexibility in relation to funding the future capital requirements of its investee companies.  Since being entered into the Loan has been varied twice previously, as announced on 4 September 2024 and 15 September 2025.

The Company has agreed to make a payment of £38,432.88 to the Loan provider as a partial repayment of the outstanding Loan balance and accrued interest, plus a Loan extension fee of £6,000. Following these payments £120,000 will remain outstanding under the Loan and this amount, plus accrued interest at a rate of 1.00% per calendar month, will be repayable by the Company on or before 11 September 2026.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tern plc

Tern Plc secures extension on £120,000 loan balance

Tern PLC has extended the repayment date of its loan facility to 11 September 2026, providing additional flexibility as it plans funding for investee companies. £120,000 plus monthly interest remains payable following a partial repayment.
Tern plc

Tern Plc issues 78.2m shares following Open Offer

Tern Plc announced valid acceptances for 78,163,662 Open Offer Shares at 0.40 pence per share, generating gross proceeds of about £312,654. The enlarged share capital will total 750,877,367 ordinary shares upon admission to AIM.
Tern plc

Fundamental XR expands access to immersive training with web-enabled platform

Its new Immersive Web platform brings immersive training into the browser, lowering adoption barriers and broadening enterprise reach.
Tern plc

GLP-1 receptor agonists: Strategic market shift

Rapid uptake, evolving regulation and digital integration are reshaping the investment case for metabolic health therapies.
Tern plc

The Cyber Resilience Act forces a security reset for connected device makers

Device Authority helps manufacturers operationalise Cyber Resilience Act compliance through automated device identity and secure update management.
Tern plc

Pharmaceutical groups move closer to the consumer in strategic marketing reset

Pharmaceutical marketing is shifting towards direct consumer engagement, reshaping how companies compete and manage risk in a digital environment.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple