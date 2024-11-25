1Spatial PLC 57.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

1Spatial PLC with ticker (LON:SPA) now has a potential upside of 57.6% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 105 GBX for the company, which when compared to the 1Spatial PLC share price of 67 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 57.6%. Trading has ranged between 45 (52 week low) and 77 (52 week high) with an average of 454,321 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £74,357,948.



1Spatial plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions, and business applications, primarily to the government, utilities, and transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. The 1Spatial Platform is a complete set of LMDM software components, which combines servers, portals, dashboards, software development kits (SDKs), application programming interfaces (APIs), data connectors, business-focused applications, and its 1Integrate rules engine. The 1Spatial Platform automatically validates, cleanses, synchronizes, updates, and analyzes data from multiple sources and formats. The platform allows its customers to master their data on any device, anywhere, at any time. Its comprehensive portfolio of products includes 1Integrate, 1Data Gateway, 1Integrate 3D, 1Integrate for ArcGIS, 1Edit, 1Generalise, 1Spatial Management Suite, 1Spatial LMAP, and FME.







