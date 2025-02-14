Follow us on:

10x Genomics, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 36.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

10x Genomics, Inc. which can be found using ticker (TXG) have now 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $26.00 and $12.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $16.36. Now with the previous closing price of $12.00 this indicates there is a potential upside of 36.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $14.82 while the 200 day moving average is $18.80. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 1.46B. The stock price is currently at: $11.94 USD

The potential market cap would be $1,990,508,305 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $5.26 and a -11.37% return on assets.

10x Genomics, Inc. is a life science technology company. The Company’s integrated platform solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. Its Chromium platform includes its Chromium X Series, Chromium Connect and legacy Chromium Controller instruments, microfluidic chips and related consumables, enables throughput analysis of individual biological components. Its Visium platform enables researchers to understand the spatial positions of biological analytes within tissues at high resolution. Its products include Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression, Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Flex, Chromium Single Cell Immune Profiling, Chromium Single Cell assay for transposase accessible chromatin (ATAC), Chromium Single Cell Multiome ATAC + Gene Expression, Visium Spatial Gene Expression, Visium Spatial Proteogenomics and Xenium In Situ Gene Expression. Its patent portfolio comprises over 1,750 issued patents and patent applications.

