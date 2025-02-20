Zoetis Inc. Share Price Target ‘$205.01’, now 31.0% Upside Potential

Zoetis Inc. which can be found using ticker (ZTS) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $244.00 and $171.00 and has a mean share price target at $205.01. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $156.48 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 31.0%. The 50 day MA is $168.63 while the 200 day moving average is $177.31. The market cap for the company is 70.14B. Currently the stock stands at: $156.64 USD

The potential market cap would be $91,896,235,777 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.64, revenue per share of $20.38 and a 14.87% return on assets.

Zoetis Inc. is an animal health company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health technology. It commercializes products across eight core species: dogs, cats and horses and cattle, swine, poultry, fish and sheep and within product categories, such as vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, dermatology, other pharmaceutical products, medicated feed additives and animal health diagnostics. The Company operates through two segments: the United States and International. Within each of these operating segments, it offers a product portfolio for both companion animal and livestock customers. The Company market its products in approximately 45 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America. The Company’s products are sold in more than 100 countries.