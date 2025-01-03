Zoetis Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 30.7% Upside Potential

Zoetis Inc. which can be found using ticker (ZTS) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $248.00 and $178.13 with the average target price sitting at $213.01. Now with the previous closing price of $162.93 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.7%. The 50 day MA is $174.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to $176.19. The company has a market cap of 73.36B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $162.61 USD

The potential market cap would be $95,914,437,401 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.57, revenue per share of $20.06 and a 14.66% return on assets.

Zoetis Inc. is an animal health company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health technology. It commercializes products across eight core species: dogs, cats and horses and cattle, swine, poultry, fish and sheep and within product categories, such as vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, dermatology, other pharmaceutical products, medicated feed additives and animal health diagnostics. The Company operates through two segments: the United States and International. Within each of these operating segments, it offers a product portfolio for both companion animal and livestock customers. The Company market its products in approximately 45 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America. The Company’s products are sold in more than 100 countries.