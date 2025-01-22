Zoetis Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 27.4% Upside Potential

Zoetis Inc. which can be found using ticker (ZTS) have now 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $248.00 and $178.13 calculating the mean target price we have $210.66. Now with the previous closing price of $165.39 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 27.4%. The 50 day MA is $171.32 and the 200 day moving average is $176.06. The company has a market capitalization of 75.58B. Currently the stock stands at: $167.53 USD

The potential market cap would be $96,271,369,279 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.43, revenue per share of $20.06 and a 14.66% return on assets.

Zoetis Inc. is an animal health company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health technology. It commercializes products across eight core species: dogs, cats and horses and cattle, swine, poultry, fish and sheep and within product categories, such as vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, dermatology, other pharmaceutical products, medicated feed additives and animal health diagnostics. The Company operates through two segments: the United States and International. Within each of these operating segments, it offers a product portfolio for both companion animal and livestock customers. The Company market its products in approximately 45 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America. The Company’s products are sold in more than 100 countries.