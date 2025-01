Zoetis Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 23.0% Upside Potential

Zoetis Inc. with ticker code (ZTS) now have 17 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $243.00 and $178.13 calculating the average target price we see $209.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at $170.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $170.67 while the 200 day moving average is $176.19. The company has a market cap of 77.92B. The stock price is currently at: $172.71 USD

The potential market cap would be $95,839,502,754 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.46, revenue per share of $20.06 and a 14.66% return on assets.

Zoetis Inc. is an animal health company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health technology. It commercializes products across eight core species: dogs, cats and horses and cattle, swine, poultry, fish and sheep and within product categories, such as vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, dermatology, other pharmaceutical products, medicated feed additives and animal health diagnostics. The Company operates through two segments: the United States and International. Within each of these operating segments, it offers a product portfolio for both companion animal and livestock customers. The Company market its products in approximately 45 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America. The Company’s products are sold in more than 100 countries.