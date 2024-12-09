Zoetis Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 22.6% Upside Potential

Zoetis Inc. which can be found using ticker (ZTS) now have 17 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $248.00 and $180.00 and has a mean target at $214.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at $174.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The 50 day MA is $182.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to $177.60. The market cap for the company is 79.61B. Currently the stock stands at: $176.46 USD

The potential market cap would be $97,582,072,932 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.23, revenue per share of $20.06 and a 14.66% return on assets.

Zoetis Inc. is an animal health company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health technology. It commercializes products across eight core species: dogs, cats and horses and cattle, swine, poultry, fish and sheep and within product categories, such as vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, dermatology, other pharmaceutical products, medicated feed additives and animal health diagnostics. The Company operates through two segments: the United States and International. Within each of these operating segments, it offers a product portfolio for both companion animal and livestock customers. The Company market its products in approximately 45 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America. The Company’s products are sold in more than 100 countries.