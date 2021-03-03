WPP’s Wunderman Thompson acquires mobile technology provider NN4M

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has announced that Wunderman Thompson has acquired NN4M, a leading mobile commerce partner for global brands.

Offering innovative and cutting-edge commerce services for retailers, NN4M provides its clients with connected, experience-driven solutions across mobile and in-store channels.

The acquisition is in line with WPP’s accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach to build on existing capabilities in growth areas such as marketing technology and ecommerce.

Forming part of Wunderman Thompson Commerce, NN4M will strengthen the global ecommerce consultancy’s multichannel offering. As a leader in digital solutions, NN4M builds bespoke commerce applications for brands across multiple touchpoints, including smartphone, tablet, apps and in-store experiences.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, NN4M employs 50 people across multiple markets and regions. It works with some of the largest and most successful commerce brands, including Selfridges & Co., Nestlé and River Island, to drive loyalty, increase customer engagement and grow revenue.

WPP is a British multinational communications, advertising, public relations, technology, and commerce holding company headquartered in London, England.