WillScot Holdings Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.1% Upside Potential

WillScot Holdings Corporation which can be found using ticker (WSC) have now 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $61.00 and $35.00 calculating the mean target price we have $43.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $37.40 while the 200 day moving average is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of 7.24B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $39.16 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,041,190,645 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.57%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 326.33, revenue per share of $12.68 and a 5.92% return on assets.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a business services provider specializing in the flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. The Company’s segments include Modular and Storage. The Modular segment represents the activities of the North American modular business. Storage represents the activities of the North American portable storage business. It leases modular space and portable storage units (its lease fleet) to customers in the construction, commercial and industrial, retail and wholesale trade, energy and natural resources, education, government and institutions, healthcare, and other end markets. It offers its customers ready-to-work solutions with products and services, such as the rental of steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, and other amenities. It serves diverse end markets across all sectors from a network of over 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.