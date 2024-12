Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$167.15’, now -9.0% Downside Potential

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. which can be found using ticker (WSM) now have 20 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $200.00 and $123.00 with the average share target price sitting at $167.15. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $183.68 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -9.0%. The day 50 moving average is $156.86 while the 200 day moving average is $148.82. The market cap for the company is 22.96B. The stock price is currently at: $186.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $20,894,308,176 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.07, revenue per share of $59.09 and a 17.8% return on assets.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is an omni-channel specialty retailer for home products. Its brands include Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of the Company’s free-to-join program that offers members benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams Sonoma products include everything for cooking, dining and entertaining, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture and a library of cookbooks. The brand also includes Williams Sonoma Home that offers home furnishings and decorative accessories. Pottery Barn is an omnichannel home furnishings retailer. The Company operates 530 stores, which include 489 stores in 41 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, 20 stores in Canada, 19 stores in Australia and two stores in the United Kingdom.