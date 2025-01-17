Williams-Sonoma, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -13.2% Downside Potential

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. with ticker code (WSM) have now 20 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $230.00 and $123.00 with the average target price sitting at $172.25. Now with the previous closing price of $198.53 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -13.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $173.72 and the 200 day moving average is $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of 24.51B. The current share price for the company is: $199.13 USD

The potential market cap would be $21,268,058,080 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.54, revenue per share of $59.09 and a 17.8% return on assets.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is an omni-channel specialty retailer for home products. Its brands include Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of the Company’s free-to-join program that offers members benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams Sonoma products include everything for cooking, dining and entertaining, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture and a library of cookbooks. The brand also includes Williams Sonoma Home that offers home furnishings and decorative accessories. Pottery Barn is an omnichannel home furnishings retailer. The Company operates 530 stores, which include 489 stores in 41 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, 20 stores in Canada, 19 stores in Australia and two stores in the United Kingdom.