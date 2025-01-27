WH Smith Plc responds to speculation of possible sale

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) has noted the recent press speculation regarding its High Street business.

WHSmith confirms that it is exploring potential strategic options for this profitable and cash generative part of the Group, including a possible sale.

Over the past decade, WHSmith has become a focused global travel retailer. The Group’s Travel business has over 1,200 stores across 32 countries, and three-quarters of the Group’s revenue and 85% of its trading profit comes from the Travel business.

There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, and further updates will be provided as and when appropriate.