Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Volution Group completes acquisition of AC Industries in Australia

Volution Group

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN), a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of AC Industries (ACI) in Australia, which provides ducting solutions for copper and gold mines.

Ronnie George, Volution Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“On behalf of the Volution team, I’m delighted to complete the acquisition of ACI, further extending our market reach across the Australasian region.  We’re excited to work with the talented ACI team and to support them as they continue their impressive growth journey and build on their strong market position.”

For further information on the acquisition please refer to the announcement and presentation of 10 December 2025 below:

2014160Download
ACI_presentationDownload

Volution will publish its Half Year Results on Thursday 12 March 2026.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Volution Group

Volution Group completes acquisition of AC Industries in Australia

Volution Group plc has completed the acquisition of AC Industries, an Australian provider of ducting solutions for copper and gold mines, expanding the Group’s presence across the Australasian region.
Volution Group

Volution Group to acquire Australian ventilation specialist ACI for AU$150 million

Volution Group has agreed to acquire AC Industries, a Sydney-based manufacturer of ventilation ducting solutions for underground mines.
Volution Group

Volution Group reports positive organic growth momentum and margin expansion

Volution Group (LON:FAN) reports a 1.3% revenue increase to £123M for the period ending 30 November 2024, highlighting strong UK market performance.
Volution Group

Volution Group Plc completes Fantech acquisition

Volution Group plc enhances its global presence by acquiring Fantech Group in Australasia, strengthening its market position in energy-efficient solutions.
Volution Group

Volution Group enhances market position in Australasia with Fantech Group acquisition

Volution Group

Volution Group celebrate 10th anniversary of IPO

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) marks the 10th anniversary of its IPO on the London Stock Exchange, showcasing significant growth and sustainability milestones.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple