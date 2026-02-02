Volution Group completes acquisition of AC Industries in Australia

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN), a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of AC Industries (ACI) in Australia, which provides ducting solutions for copper and gold mines.

Ronnie George, Volution Chief Executive Officer, commented: “On behalf of the Volution team, I’m delighted to complete the acquisition of ACI, further extending our market reach across the Australasian region. We’re excited to work with the talented ACI team and to support them as they continue their impressive growth journey and build on their strong market position.”

For further information on the acquisition please refer to the announcement and presentation of 10 December 2025 below:

Volution will publish its Half Year Results on Thursday 12 March 2026.