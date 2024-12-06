Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Volta Finance quarterly dividend is circa 8% of NAV annualised

Volta Finance
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) has announced that it has declared a quarterly interim dividend of €0.15 per share payable on 16 January 2025 amounting to approximately €5.49 million, approximately equating to an annualised 8% of net asset value. The ex-dividend date is 12 December 2024 with a record date of 13 December 2024.

Volta Finance has arranged for its shareholders to be able to elect to receive their dividends in either Euros or Pounds Sterling. Shareholders will, by default, receive their dividends in Euros, unless they have instructed the Company’s Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited, to pay dividends in Pounds Sterling. Such instructions may be given to Computershare either electronically via CREST or by using the Currency Election Form which has been posted to shareholders and a copy of which is also available on the website www.voltafinance.com within the “Investors – Other Documents” section. The deadline for receipt of currency elections is 12:00 (midday) on 30 December 2024.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Volta Finance

Volta Finance share price rises as performance returns hit 18.4% YTD (LON:VTA)

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) posted a stellar 4.3% net performance in October 2024, boosting the year-to-date return to 18.4%, driven by CLO Equity gains.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance achieves 13.5% YTD returns on positive market momentum

Volta Finance (LON:VTA) reports a strong September 2024 with a +2.3% gain, enhancing its year-to-date return to +13.5%, led by CLO equity success.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance Annual Report 2024: 10.5% NAV growth and 11.2% dividend yield

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) releases its financial year results, revealing strategies for capital preservation and stable quarterly dividends.
Hardman & Co

Volta Finance: Performance, management value and risk insights (LON:VTA)

Discover why Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) led by AXA IM is achieving impressive returns, outperforming US and Euro High Yield indices in FY'24.

Volta Finance 17 Consecutive Months of Positive Returns (VIDEO)

Discover how Volta Finance Plc achieves impressive returns with strategic insights from Hardman & Co's Mark Thomas on market performance and investment strategy.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance income fund sees YTD returns up 10.9% in August report

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.