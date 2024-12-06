Volta Finance quarterly dividend is circa 8% of NAV annualised

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) has announced that it has declared a quarterly interim dividend of €0.15 per share payable on 16 January 2025 amounting to approximately €5.49 million, approximately equating to an annualised 8% of net asset value. The ex-dividend date is 12 December 2024 with a record date of 13 December 2024.

Volta Finance has arranged for its shareholders to be able to elect to receive their dividends in either Euros or Pounds Sterling. Shareholders will, by default, receive their dividends in Euros, unless they have instructed the Company’s Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited, to pay dividends in Pounds Sterling. Such instructions may be given to Computershare either electronically via CREST or by using the Currency Election Form which has been posted to shareholders and a copy of which is also available on the website www.voltafinance.com within the “Investors – Other Documents” section. The deadline for receipt of currency elections is 12:00 (midday) on 30 December 2024.