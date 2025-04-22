Follow us on:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund issues March 2025 monthly report

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) monthly report for the period ending 31 March 2025 has today been issued by VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, the investment manager of the Company. Electronic copies of the report have been emailed to shareholders and can also be downloaded from the Company’s website.

Copies of the report will also be available, free of charge from the offices of VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, 17/F, Sun Wah Tower, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for a period of 30 days from the date of this announcement.

20250331VOF-Monthly_2025-03-FinalDownload
