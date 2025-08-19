Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 112% Potential Upside in Biotech

Broker Ratings

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) has been catching the eyes of investors in the healthcare sector, particularly within the biotechnology industry. With a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, this U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is making significant strides in developing novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s lead product, VK2809, is a promising treatment undergoing Phase IIb clinical trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Currently trading at $42.09, Viking Therapeutics has experienced a substantial price range over the past year, fluctuating between $19.98 and $78.03. Despite a modest recent price change of 0.05%, the company has garnered considerable attention due to its impressive potential upside. With an average target price of $89.28, analysts forecast a potential upside of 112.11%, making it an attractive prospect for risk-tolerant investors.

Viking Therapeutics stands out due to its robust pipeline, which includes VK5211 for hip fracture recovery, VK0612 for type 2 diabetes, VK2735 as a dual agonist for metabolic disorders, and VK0214 for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. These innovative treatments underscore the company’s commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in metabolic and endocrine disorders.

However, investors should note that Viking Therapeutics is still in the clinical stage, which means it currently lacks revenue and net income, as indicated by its negative EPS of -1.54 and a concerning return on equity of -19.99%. The company’s free cash flow is also negative at -$102.1 million, which is not uncommon for biotech firms in this phase as they heavily invest in research and development.

Interestingly, Viking Therapeutics has received strong support from analysts, with 16 buy ratings and only 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. This bullish sentiment is further emphasized by the wide target price range of $33.00 to $125.00, reflecting the high expectations for the company’s drug candidates.

From a technical perspective, the stock’s relative strength index (RSI) sits at 22.33, suggesting that it is currently oversold. Its moving averages, with a 50-day at $31.41 and a 200-day at $34.99, indicate that the stock is trading above both averages, which could be a signal of potential upward momentum if the company’s clinical trials yield positive results.

For investors seeking exposure to the biotechnology sector, Viking Therapeutics presents an intriguing opportunity, albeit with the typical risks associated with clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies. As the company continues to advance its pipeline, the potential for significant growth remains, but investors should remain vigilant and consider the inherent volatility and risks of investing in biotech stocks.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple