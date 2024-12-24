V.F. Corporation Share Price Target ‘$21.91’, now -1.7% Downside Potential

V.F. Corporation which can be found using ticker (VFC) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $39.00 and $13.00 calculating the average target share price we see $21.91. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $22.28 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to $16.47. The company has a market cap of 8.58B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $22.03 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,432,918,832 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.42%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $25.97 and a 2.36% return on assets.

V.F. Corporation is an apparel, footwear and accessories company. It owns a range of brands in the outerwear, footwear, apparel, backpacks, luggage, and accessories categories. Its brands include Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies. Its segments include Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment includes various brands, including The North Face, Smartwool, Icebreaker, and Altra. The Active segment includes a range of brands, such as Vans, Supreme, Napapijri, Kipling, Eastpak, and JanSport. The Work segment includes Dickies and Timberland PRO. Its products are marketed to consumers through our wholesale channel, primarily in specialty stores, national chains, mass merchants, department stores, independently-operated partnership stores, and with digital partners. Its products are also marketed to consumers through its own direct-to-consumer operations, which include VF-operated stores, concession retail stores, brand e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms.