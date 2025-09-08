Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Unusual momentum emerging in global equity markets

Fidelity-Emerging-Markets

The backdrop of recent events suggests emerging markets (EM) are staking a claim on global investor attention. In the first half of 2025, EM equities delivered a return approaching 15%, more than double the U.S. equivalents, driven by a growing flight of capital amid U.S. policy unease and renewed confidence in EM fundamentals. That divergence stems not merely from volatility, but from accelerating domestic demand, technological momentum, and the electrification megatrend reshaping sectors from Asia to Latin America.

Vietnam stands out. Structural improvements in manufacturing, regulatory clarity on tariffs, and a quintupling of income per head since 2005 have helped its market rally more than 30% year-on-year, fuelling speculation about its elevation to full EM status and the capital that might follow.

China’s resurgence is also notable. Its weight in EM indices, combined with a rebound in sentiment and an MSCI China ETF up over 30%, suggests that a reassessment of previously sidelined Chinese exposure is underway. Valuations remain appealing, Chinese stocks trade near 13× forward earnings, compared with roughly 22× in the U.S., a gap that has attracted renewed interest from strategists.

Across the board, a declining U.S. dollar is amplifying value in international equities. A 7% drop against a backdrop of slowing U.S. activity and anticipated rate cuts by the Federal Reserve is enhancing returns for non-U.S. investors. A weakening dollar also spurs capital flows into EMs, reinforcing equity momentum.

Corporate earnings reinforce this narrative. MSCI Emerging Markets’ earnings per share rose by 10 per cent last year, with forecasts from JP Morgan pointing toward a 17% gain this year, suggesting the possibility of a virtuous circle of performance attracting further investment.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets shareholders to benefit on repurchase of Strathclyde’s holding

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited has agreed a conditional share repurchase deal with Strathclyde Pension Fund for its entire 25.7% holding, subject to shareholder approval. The £NAV-discounted repurchase is expected to complete in November 2025, cancelling 16.4m shares and delivering an estimated 4% uplift to NAV per share for ongoing shareholders.
Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited Factsheet: share price continues rise in July

Emerging markets delivered positive returns in July, marginally ahead of developed markets. The portfolio also gained but underperformed its index, with financials and industrials weighing on performance, while technology stock selection was supportive.
Fidelity

Emerging markets investment opportunities and why invest now?

Fidelity Emerging Markets' portfolio manager Chris Tennant highlights how lower debt levels, strong reserves, early interest rate action and a weaker US dollar create favourable conditions.
Fidelity

Emerging Markets investment trust highly attractive as markets outperform (LON:FEML)

Emerging markets posted positive returns in June, outperforming developed markets after a ceasefire eased Middle East tensions and progress on a US–China tariff framework. The portfolio outperformed its index, led by gains from the short book and stock selection in consumer discretionary, IT and consumer services.
Fidelity

Emerging markets fund FEML rises on trade and AI optimism

Fidelity Emerging Markets gained in May, supported by easing trade tensions and investor enthusiasm for AI. The portfolio outperformed the index, with strong stock picking in materials and consumer discretionary sectors.
Fidelity

Emerging markets investment trust FEML more attractive on US dollar decline

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited's April 2025 factsheet reveals strong gains in emerging market equities, showcasing key performance insights and investment strategies.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple