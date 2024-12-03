Universal Display Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 31.1% Upside Potential

Universal Display Corporation with ticker code (OLED) have now 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $260.00 and $165.00 calculating the average target price we see $215.66. Given that the stocks previous close was at $164.52 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 31.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $191.07 while the 200 day moving average is $186.30. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.86B. Currently the stock stands at: $165.61 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,303,165,705 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.26, revenue per share of $13.54 and a 9.14% return on assets.

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. OLED is a emit light device, which can be manufactured on both flexible and rigid substrates, helps making them suitable for use in full-color displays and as lighting products. OLED displays can be used in the mobile phone, television, wearable, tablet, notebook and personal computer, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), portable media device and automotive products. Its PHOLED technologies allows OLEDs to emit light through a process, phosphorescence. It has an intellectual property portfolio surrounding its existing PHOLED technologies and materials for both displays and lighting products, which the Company market under the UniversalPHOLED brand. The Company’s additional OLED technologies include FOLED Flexible OLEDs and OVJP Organic Vapor Jet Printing.