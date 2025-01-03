UnitedHealth Group Incorporated – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 25.7% Upside Potential

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated with ticker code (UNH) now have 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $700.00 and $587.12 calculating the mean target price we have $635.85. Now with the previous closing price of $505.86 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 25.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $562.33 and the 200 day moving average is $539.40. The company has a market capitalization of 464.29B. The current share price for the company is: $504.51 USD

The potential market cap would be $583,605,205,666 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.78, revenue per share of $427.22 and a 6.92% return on assets.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified health care company that operates Optum and UnitedHealthcare platforms. Its segments include Optum Health, Optum Insight, Optum Rx and UnitedHealthcare. Optum Health segment is focused on care delivery, care management, wellness and consumer engagement, and health financial services. Optum Insight segment serves the needs of hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments and life sciences companies. Optum Rx segment offers pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and community health pharmacy services, purchasing and clinical capabilities, and develops programs in areas such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealthcare includes the combined results of operations of UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, UnitedHealthcare Community & State and UnitedHealthcare Global.