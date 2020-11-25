United Utilities on track to deliver c£10m ODI reward for 2020/21

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has announced its half year results for the six months ended 30 September 2020.

Supporting customers, colleagues and communities through the COVID-19 pandemic

· Maintaining resilient and reliable services to over 7 million people

· Helping 142,000 customers facing financial difficulties through support schemes

· Increased eligibility for social tariff to help a further c45,000 customers

· Playing key role in regional economy – no employees furloughed and continuing to recruit

Strong and confident start to the new regulatory period (AMP7)

· Positive momentum coming into AMP7 through £130m additional investment in 2019/20

· Accelerating £500m AMP7 capital investment and scope extended by £150m

· Delivering service improvements sooner and supporting 17,700 jobs in the supply chain

· On track to deliver c£10m ODI reward for 2020/21

· Leading the way on customer satisfaction

Responsible, long-term commitment to ESG

· 7% real reduction in average household bills in 2020/21

· Number of customers supported through Priority Services scheme increased to 110,000

· Zero serious pollution incidents; best performing company for the second year in a row

· On track for industry leading 4* environmental performance for 2020

· Supporting local communities including funding for local foodbanks to deliver 600,000 meals

· Opportunity Action Plan launched outlining our commitment to the Social Mobility Pledge

· Achieved World Class status on Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 14th consecutive year

· Committed to provide £71m AMP7 funding to support customers struggling to pay their bills

Strong financial performance and robust balance sheet

· Underlying1,2 profit after tax of £174m down 16%, reflecting new price control

· Customer debtor position and household cash collection remain strong

· Household bad debt stable in the first half at 1.8%

· Strong balance sheet; A3 stable credit rating with Moody’s

· Pension schemes fully funded on a low dependency basis

· Reaffirming responsible AMP7 dividend policy of growth in line with CPIH inflation

Key financials

Six months ended

30 September 2020 Six months ended

30 September 2019 Revenue £894.4m £935.5m Reported operating profit £318.5m £383.0m Underlying operating profit1 £319.1m £391.7m Reported profit after tax £162.0m £158.6m Underlying profit after tax1,2 £174.0m £207.2m Interim dividend per ordinary share (pence) 14.41p 14.20p Net regulatory capital spend3 £276.4m £255.0m RCV gearing4 63%5 62%

1 Underlying profit measures are defined in the underlying profit measures tables

2 Approach used to derive underlying profit after tax excludes the impact of deferred tax to better reflect the regulatory revenue allowances, with prior year numbers restated for comparability

3 Net regulatory capital spend excludes infrastructure renewals expenditure, with prior year numbers restated for comparability

4 Regulatory capital value (RCV) gearing calculated as group net debt/United Utilities Water Limited’s shadow RCV (outturn prices)

5 September 2020 gearing based on new definition of net debt to exclude the impact of derivatives that are not hedging specific debt instruments