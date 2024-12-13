UGI Corporation Share Price Target ‘$32.75’, now 14.4% Upside Potential

UGI Corporation which can be found using ticker (UGI) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $38.00 and $30.00 calculating the average target share price we see $32.75. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $28.64 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 14.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $25.49 while the 200 day moving average is $24.54. The market capitalization for the company is 6.18B. The current share price for the company is: $28.79 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,068,186,235 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.03, revenue per share of $35.10 and a 5.36% return on assets.

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. The Company’s segments include AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing and Utilities. Its AmeriGas Propane segment is engaged in the sale of propane and related equipment and supplies to retail customers in all 50 states. UGI International segment is engaged in the distribution of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to retail customers throughout much of Europe. It also includes natural gas marketing businesses in France, Belgium and the United Kingdom and a natural gas and electricity marketing business in the Netherlands. Its Midstream & Marketing segment is engaged in the sale of natural gas, liquid fuels and electricity, as well as storage, pipeline transportation, natural gas gathering, natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) production activities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.