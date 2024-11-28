UGI Corporation Share Price Target ‘$31.50’, now 5.1% Upside Potential

UGI Corporation which can be found using ticker (UGI) have now 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $38.00 and $28.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $31.50. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $29.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and the 200 day moving average is $24.34. The market capitalization for the company is 6.45B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $30.04 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,776,522,418 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.03, revenue per share of $35.10 and a 5.36% return on assets.

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. The Company’s segments include AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing and Utilities. Its AmeriGas Propane segment is engaged in the sale of propane and related equipment and supplies to retail customers in all 50 states. UGI International segment is engaged in the distribution of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to retail customers throughout much of Europe. It also includes natural gas marketing businesses in France, Belgium and the United Kingdom and a natural gas and electricity marketing business in the Netherlands. Its Midstream & Marketing segment is engaged in the sale of natural gas, liquid fuels and electricity, as well as storage, pipeline transportation, natural gas gathering, natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) production activities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.