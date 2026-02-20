Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA) Stock Analysis: A Biotech with 57% Potential Upside

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, is capturing the attention of investors with its notable potential upside of 57.33%, according to analyst ratings. With a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, this U.S.-based company is making strides in the healthcare sector, specifically focusing on developing precision medicines targeting fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology.

At the heart of Tyra Biosciences’ innovation is SNÅP, a state-of-the-art precision medicine platform. This technology is designed to advance drug development by providing molecular insights that predict genetic alterations. The company’s lead product candidate, TYRA-300, is currently in clinical trials for metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors, alongside potential applications in treating skeletal conditions like achondroplasia and hypochondroplasia. Additionally, TYRA-200 and TYRA-430 are in clinical trials targeting bile duct, solid tumors, and hepatocellular carcinoma, respectively.

Despite being in the clinical stage, Tyra Biosciences has garnered strong support from analysts, with 10 buy ratings and no hold or sell ratings. The target price range for TYRA is between $37.00 and $59.62, with an average target of $49.29, suggesting significant growth potential from its current price of $31.33.

However, investors should be mindful of the valuation and performance metrics. The company reports a negative forward P/E ratio of -13.79, reflecting its current unprofitability, as evidenced by an EPS of -1.88 and a return on equity of -34.75%. Moreover, the firm’s free cash flow stands at -$48.56 million, underscoring the typical cash burn associated with biotech firms in the research and development phase.

From a technical perspective, Tyra Biosciences is trading above its 50-day moving average of $27.83 and significantly above its 200-day moving average of $16.35. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 29.67 indicates that the stock is approaching oversold territory, which could be an attractive entry point for investors looking for potential rebounds.

While Tyra Biosciences does not currently offer a dividend yield, its focus remains on reinvesting capital into its promising pipeline of therapeutics. The absence of a payout ratio further signals the company’s strategy to channel resources towards advancing its clinical trials and expanding its research capabilities.

Investors interested in the biotechnology sector may find Tyra Biosciences an intriguing prospect, given its innovative approach and strong analyst backing. Yet, as with all clinical-stage biotech investments, potential investors should weigh the risks associated with product development timelines and regulatory hurdles. For those willing to embrace these challenges, TYRA presents an opportunity to potentially capitalize on the cutting-edge advancements in precision medicine.