Tupperware Brands Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 87.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Tupperware Brands Corporation with ticker code (TUP) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8 and 4.5 with the average target price sitting at 5.83. With the stocks previous close at 3.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 87.5%. The day 50 moving average is 4.1 and the 200 day moving average is 6.37. The market cap for the company is $131m. Find out more information at: https://www.tupperwarebrands.com

The potential market cap would be $246m based on the market concensus.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It distributes its products to approximately 70 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

