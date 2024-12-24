Trex Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$81.15’, now 15.6% Upside Potential

Trex Company, Inc. which can be found using ticker (TREX) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $106.50 and $65.00 with the average share target price sitting at $81.15. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $70.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The day 50 moving average is $71.23 while the 200 day moving average is $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of 7.60B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $70.97 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,788,535,172 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.41, revenue per share of $10.87 and a 17.58% return on assets.

Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, which are marketed under the brand name Trex. The Company also designs, engineer and markets modular and architectural railing and staging systems, for the commercial and multi-family market, including sports stadiums and performing arts venues. Its segments include Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products. Its Trex Residential Products segment manufactures outdoor living products, consisting of composite decking and railing products, hidden fasteners, and outdoor living accessories. The Company offers a range of products, such as Trex Outdoor Furniture, Trex RainEscape, Trex Pergola, Trex Latticeworks, Trex Cornhole Boards, Diablo Trex Blade, Trex SpiralStairs and Structural Steel Posts, and others. Its Trex Outdoor Furniture, which is a line of outdoor furniture products. Its Trex RainEscape, which is an above joist deck drainage system.