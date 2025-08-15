Follow us on:

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) Stock Analysis: Exploring a Promising 175% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) presents an intriguing opportunity for investors eyeing the biotechnology sector. With a market capitalization of $912.11 million and a unique focus on developing treatments for chronic cough and pruritus, the company has been drawing significant attention from analysts and investors alike.

Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Trevi Therapeutics is currently advancing Haduvio, its leading investigational therapy. The oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine is being evaluated across multiple clinical trials, including a Phase 2b study for chronic cough associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and a Phase 2b/3 trial for prurigo nodularis. Its innovative approach and strategic licensing agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to commercialize nalbuphine hydrochloride formulations underscore its potential in addressing unmet medical needs.

Currently trading at $7.49, Trevi’s stock has experienced a price change of -0.11 (-0.01%) within a 52-week range of $2.49 to $7.89. This price stability is further reinforced by the company’s technical indicators, with a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22, suggesting a steady upward trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 62.24 reflects a moderately strong performance, although the MACD of 0.21, slightly below the signal line of 0.25, indicates potential caution in short-term momentum.

Despite the absence of revenue growth data and a negative EPS of -0.42, Trevi’s financial narrative is bolstered by a highly optimistic analyst outlook. With no sell or hold ratings, the consensus is overwhelmingly positive, featuring 10 buy ratings. Analysts have set a target price range of $13.00 to $27.00, with an average target of $20.60, indicating a substantial potential upside of 175.03%. This optimism is grounded in the company’s promising pipeline and strategic market positioning.

However, investors should be mindful of Trevi’s financial challenges, including a substantial negative free cash flow of -$25,926,876 and a return on equity of -35.74%. These metrics highlight the capital-intensive nature of biopharmaceutical development and the inherent risks associated with clinical-stage companies.

Trevi Therapeutics does not currently offer dividends, as reflected by a payout ratio of 0.00%. This is typical for growth-focused biotech firms that reinvest capital into research and development rather than distributing profits to shareholders.

Investors considering Trevi Therapeutics should weigh the high potential rewards against the risks of clinical trials and market entry. With a robust pipeline and strong backing from analysts, TRVI offers a compelling proposition for those with a tolerance for risk and a belief in the transformative potential of its therapies.

