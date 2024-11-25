Toll Brothers, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$157.60’, now 3.4% Upside Potential

Toll Brothers, Inc. which can be found using ticker (TOL) have now 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $189.00 and $108.00 with the average share target price sitting at $157.60. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $152.36 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 3.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $152.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to $130.85. The company has a market cap of 15.91B. The current share price for the company is: $157.59 USD

The potential market cap would be $16,458,939,959 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.88, revenue per share of $100.23 and a 9.96% return on assets.

Toll Brothers, Inc. is a builder of luxury homes. The Company is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging to finance for an array of luxury residential single-family detached homes, attached homes, master-planned resort-style golf and urban communities. Its segments include Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill (City Living). The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities located in affluent suburban markets that cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, affordable luxury, age-qualified and second-home buyers in the United States. Traditional Home Building segment operates in five geographic areas, including the North region, Mid-Atlantic region, South region, Mountain region and Pacific region. Urban infill segment builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). It operates in over 24 states and in the District of Columbia.