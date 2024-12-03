Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 23.5% Upside Potential

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. with ticker code (TMO) have now 28 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $767.00 and $585.20 calculating the average target price we see $653.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at $529.63 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 23.5%. The day 50 moving average is $566.52 and the 200 day MA is $576.88. The company has a market cap of 202.71B. The current share price for the company is: $529.95 USD

The potential market cap would be $250,283,183,618 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.23, revenue per share of $110.63 and a 4.67% return on assets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is engaged in serving science. The Company operates through four segments. Life Sciences Solutions segment provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infection and disease. Analytical Instruments segment provides an offering of instruments and the supporting consumables, software and services that are used for a range of applications. Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments and associated products to serve customers in healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial and food safety laboratories. Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment offers virtually everything needed for the laboratory. Its brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.