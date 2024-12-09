The Middleby Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.0% Upside Potential

The Middleby Corporation which can be found using ticker (MIDD) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $170.00 and $134.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $157.29. Now with the previous closing price of $141.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $138.05 while the 200 day moving average is $138.09. The market capitalization for the company is 7.64B. The stock price is currently at: $142.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,477,617,653 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.56, revenue per share of $72.07 and a 6.23% return on assets.

The Middleby Corporation is a foodservice company. It develops and manufactures a line of solutions. Its segments include the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment has a portfolio of foodservice equipment, which enables it to serve virtually any cooking, warming, holding, refrigeration, freezing and beverage application within a commercial kitchen or foodservice operation. The Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers a portfolio of processing solutions for customers producing protein products, such as bacon, salami, hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry and lunchmeats and bakery products, such as muffins, cookies, and others. The Residential Kitchen Equipment Group manufactures, sells and distributes kitchen equipment for the residential market. Its Kitchen Equipment includes cookers, stoves, cooktops, microwaves, ovens, refrigerators and others.