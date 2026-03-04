Follow us on:

The Flooring Show positions sector leaders for commercial advantage

The Flooring Show is the United Kingdom’s principal trade exhibition dedicated solely to the flooring industry, providing a structured platform for manufacturers, distributors, installers and retailers to engage in focused commercial activity. Operating through its established Harrogate event and its Southern edition at Sandown Park, the exhibition reflects the geographic and operational spread of the UK flooring market while aligning with seasonal purchasing cycles that influence revenue timing and stock planning.

For industry participants, the show functions as a concentrated environment for product launches, supplier negotiations and market positioning. Exhibitors present new ranges across carpet, luxury vinyl tile, laminate, wood flooring, underlay and installation accessories, enabling buyers to evaluate competing propositions in a single setting.

The Harrogate edition, traditionally held in early autumn, serves as a staging point for suppliers introducing ranges ahead of key trading periods. The Southern edition complements this by offering spring engagement for businesses based in the South of England, reducing travel friction and widening accessibility.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

