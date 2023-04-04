The Cigna Group – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 36.6% Upside Potential

The Cigna Group with ticker code (CI) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 385 and 287 with the average target price sitting at $349.13. Now with the previous closing price of $255.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.6%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $286.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to $294.31. The market cap for the company is $77,823m. Find out more information at: https://www.cigna.com

The potential market cap would be $106,329m based on the market consensus.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company’s Cigna Healthcare segment offers medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as individual health insurance plans; and health care coverage in its international markets, as well as health care benefits for mobile individuals and employees of multinational organizations. The company also offers permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for financing employer-paid future benefit obligations. It distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was formerly known as Cigna Corporation and changed its name to The Cigna Group in February 2023. The Cigna Group was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.