Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$196.80’, now 8.5% Upside Potential

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. which can be found using ticker (TXRH) have now 24 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $242.00 and $158.21 and has a mean share price target at $196.80. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $181.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The 50 day MA is $190.90 while the 200 day moving average is $171.56. The market cap for the company is 12.04B. The current share price for the company is: $180.42 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,059,872,285 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.95, revenue per share of $76.36 and a 10.6% return on assets.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a restaurant company, which operates predominately in the casual dining segment. The Company owns and operates approximately 597 restaurants and franchised an additional 100 restaurants in 49 states and ten foreign countries. It operates approximately 552 Texas Roadhouse restaurants, 40 as Bubba’s 33 restaurants and five as Jaggers restaurants. Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant concept offering an assortment of specially seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. Bubba’s 33 is a family-friendly restaurant concept featuring scratch-made food for all with a rock ‘n’ roll, ice-cold beer and signature drinks. Bubba’s 33’s menu features burgers, pizza and wings, as well as a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and dinner entrees. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant concept offering burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches served with scratch-made sauces.