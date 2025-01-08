Tetra Tech, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$50.00’, now 26.5% Upside Potential

Tetra Tech, Inc. with ticker code (TTEK) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $54.00 and $45.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $50.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $39.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $43.14 and the 200 day MA is $43.16. The company has a market cap of 10.58B. The stock price is currently at: $39.53 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,383,663,166 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.14, revenue per share of $15.86 and a 7.65% return on assets.

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting and engineering services that focuses on water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. Its segments include government services group (GSG) and commercial/international services group (CIG). Its GSG segment provides consulting and engineering services to United States (U.S.) government clients (federal, state, and local) and development agencies. GSG supports U.S. government, civilian and defense agencies with services in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, information technology, and disaster management. Its CIG segment provides consulting and engineering services to U.S. commercial clients, and international clients that include both commercial and government sectors. CIG supports commercial clients across the Fortune 500. It also provides application cybersecurity, systems engineering, financial management and program management support on over 30 federal government programs.