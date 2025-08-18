Follow us on:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Stock Analysis: Strong Buy Ratings and a 14.83% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) stands as a formidable player in the U.S. healthcare sector, primarily operating within the medical care facilities industry. With a substantial market capitalization of $15.2 billion, Tenet’s diversified portfolio includes hospital operations, ambulatory care, and a wide range of specialized healthcare services. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company has grown to become a cornerstone in delivering acute and outpatient care across the country.

The current stock price of Tenet stands at $172.02, maintaining a stable position with no significant recent price change. The stock has exhibited a 52-week price range between $110.41 and $177.74, showcasing a robust recovery trajectory in the past year. With an average target price set at $197.52, analysts are optimistic about the stock’s performance, projecting a potential upside of 14.83%.

A key highlight for Tenet is its forward P/E ratio of 10.84, which suggests a valuation that might be attractive to value investors, especially considering the healthcare sector’s defensive nature. The company’s impressive EPS of $15.91 and a return on equity of 29.65% underscore its operational efficiency and profitability, even as other valuation metrics remain unspecified.

Revenue growth, albeit modest at 3.20%, demonstrates resilience in a competitive healthcare landscape. Moreover, Tenet’s free cash flow of approximately $887 million provides a cushion for strategic investments and potential debt repayments, reinforcing its financial health.

While Tenet does not currently offer a dividend, the absence of a payout ratio indicates the company’s strategy of reinvesting earnings to fuel further growth and expansion. This approach aligns with its extensive service offerings that include advanced procedures in cardiothoracic and spinal surgery, among others.

The technical indicators present a mixed but cautiously optimistic picture. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 44.87 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, providing room for upward movement. The MACD is positive at 1.19, signaling a bullish trend, while the 50-day moving average of $167.28 reflects recent momentum that surpasses the 200-day moving average of $146.42.

Analysts have overwhelmingly rated Tenet as a “Buy,” with 18 buy ratings against only four holds and no sell recommendations. This consensus highlights strong confidence in Tenet’s strategic direction and market position. The target price range from $160 to $238 further emphasizes the potential for significant appreciation, appealing to growth-oriented investors.

For individual investors seeking exposure in the healthcare sector, Tenet Healthcare Corporation offers a compelling proposition. Its strategic focus on diversified healthcare services, coupled with strong analyst endorsements and a promising upside potential, positions THC as a stock worth watching. As the company continues to innovate and expand its service offerings, investors may find substantial opportunities in aligning with Tenet’s growth trajectory.

