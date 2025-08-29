Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX): Analyst Ratings Point to 122.82% Potential Upside

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX), a key player in the biopharmaceutical domain, stands at a unique crossroads in the healthcare sector, specifically within the biotechnology industry. With a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, this United States-based company is making waves with its innovative therapies aimed at combating cancer.

At the heart of Syndax’s promising portfolio are its lead product candidates: Revuforj (revumenib) and Niktimvo (axatilimab-csfr). Revuforj is a menin inhibitor developed for treating relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute leukemia, while Niktimvo targets chronic graft-versus-host disease through colony stimulating factor-1 receptor blocking. Furthermore, Syndax is expanding the application of revumenib for R/R acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a nucleophosmin 1 mutation and is exploring its efficacy in combination with standard-of-care agents in mNPM1 AML or KMT2Ar acute leukemia, as well as for metastatic colorectal cancer. These developments position Syndax at the forefront of oncological therapeutics.

Despite being a commercial-stage company, Syndax’s financials reflect the typical volatility and risk associated with biotech firms. The company reported a staggering revenue growth of 984.50%, yet it currently operates without positive net income, and its earnings per share (EPS) stand at -3.89. The return on equity is also in the negative, at -113.22%, highlighting the challenges in turning innovation into profitability. Furthermore, with a free cash flow of -$173,729,744, investors should be aware of the company’s high cash burn rate, typical of biotech companies investing heavily in R&D.

Valuation metrics present a mixed picture. The absence of a trailing P/E ratio and a concerning forward P/E of -8.75 might raise eyebrows among value-focused investors. However, the absence of a dividend yield and a payout ratio of 0% emphasizes the company’s strategy to reinvest earnings into its growth and development pipelines.

From a stock performance perspective, Syndax’s current price of $16.32 sits comfortably within its 52-week range of $8.73 to $21.81. Technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 36.38 suggest that the stock might be nearing oversold territory, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for some investors. Moreover, the stock has surpassed both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating positive momentum.

What truly sets Syndax apart is the analyst sentiment surrounding the stock. With 12 buy ratings and no hold or sell recommendations, the consensus is overwhelmingly positive. Analysts have set a target price range of $19.00 to $56.00, with an average target of $36.36. This represents a potential upside of 122.82% from the current price, an enticing prospect for growth-oriented investors.

Syndax’s strategic partnership with Eddingpharm International Company Limited for the commercialization of Entinostat further underscores its commitment to leveraging collaborations to enhance its market reach and therapeutic impact. As the company continues to innovate and expand its clinical trials, investors should closely monitor the outcomes of its key trials and regulatory milestones.

For individual investors with a tolerance for risk and a keen interest in the biotechnology sector, Syndax Pharmaceuticals offers a fascinating opportunity. The potential for significant upside, buoyed by strong analyst ratings and a robust pipeline, makes SNDX a stock worth watching as it navigates the complex landscape of biopharmaceutical innovation.