Supermarket Income REIT Plc declares interim dividend for Q4 2024

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON: SUPR), the real estate investment trust with secure, inflation-linked, long-dated income from grocery property, has declared an interim dividend in respect of the period from 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024 of 1.53 pence per ordinary share (the “Second Quarterly Dividend”).

The Second Quarterly Dividend will be paid on or around 28 February 2025 as a Property Income Distribution (PID) in respect of the Company’s tax-exempt property rental business to shareholders on the register as at 31 January 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 30 January 2025.

As Supermarket Income REIT’s ordinary shares are currently trading at a discount to the published EPRA Net Tangible Assets per share, the board of directors of the Company believes that it is not in the best interests of shareholders to offer the scrip dividend alternative, under which shareholders would have been able to elect to receive new ordinary shares in lieu of the cash dividend. The Board has therefore exercised its discretion to suspend the Scrip Dividend Alternative in respect of the Second Quarterly Dividend.

All shareholders who are entitled to receive the Second Quarterly Dividend will therefore receive it in cash.

The Board will keep under consideration the offer of a scrip dividend alternative in respect of future quarterly dividends.