Super Micro Computer, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 30.9% Upside Potential

Super Micro Computer, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SMCI) now have 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $93.00 and $15.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $40.34. Now with the previous closing price of $30.82 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 30.9%. The 50 day MA is $32.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of 19.00B. Currently the stock stands at: $32.45 USD

The potential market cap would be $24,869,305,929 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.14, revenue per share of $26.88 and a 11.62% return on assets.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company provides Silicon Valley-based accelerated compute platforms that are application-optimized server and storage systems for various markets, including enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fifth generation (5G) and edge computing. The Company’s solutions include artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise applications and data analytics, data management, cloud and virtualization, 5G, edge computing and Internet of things (IoT), and hyperscale infrastructure. The Company also provides global support and services to help customers install, upgrade, and maintain their computing infrastructure. The Company offers an array of products which include servers and storage, building blocks, IoT and embedded, networking, and workstations and gaming products. The Company operates in United States, Asia and Europe.